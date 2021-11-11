National Award-winner Keerthy Suresh is all set to allure the audience with her appearance in the upcoming commercial drama ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. As this is the first collaboration of Keerthy Suresh and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, hopes are high for this movie.

Apart from being a talented actress, Keerthy Suresh is also a musician who plays the violin. There were a couple of occasions when the ‘Rang De’ actress allured her fans by playing the violin beautifully. Keerthy is reportedly playing the violin for her upcoming movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

S.S. Thaman, who is the music composer for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, hints at Keerthy Suresh’s musical surprise for the movie. When one of his Twitter fans quizzed about Keerthy Suresh singing a song for the movie, Thaman simply denied it, saying that she would not sing. But, he said, “She will play the violin for sure.”

This has doubled the expectations about Keerthy Suresh playing the violin. As reported, Thaman is to utilise Keerthy Suresh’s musical talent for one of the promotional songs or a musical bit, which would be out soon. Though there is no official confirmation, Thaman’s hints on social media indicate the same.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is directed by Parasuram Petla and is slated for a grand release on April 1. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy are the lead pair with an ensemble cast.

