From a common man to a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan’s meteoric rise in Bollywood has been an inspiration for many. He became Badshah of Bollywood and proved that no one can throw him out of the industry. However, his ladylove and wife Gauri Khan certainly had not thought so!

Advertisement

SRK made his acting debut with the show, Fauji in 1989 and went to make a mark in Bollywood with his debut film Deewana in 1991. The superstar went on to become King of Romance with several films. He now continues to rule the hearts of his fans.

Advertisement

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan once appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal following the birth of Aryan Khan. Gauri, who stayed with him through thick and thin for so many years, had mentioned that she was sure her husband would be thrown out of Bollywood after a few films.

Gauri had said, “I don’t know, it all happened so quick that I didn’t even think that he’s gonna be in the films like be a part of the industry. I thought he’ll just do one or two films. I guess I just thought it’s like doing a serial or something, not realising… I thought he would probably flop. Really, I thought it was all rubbish, he’ll just do one or two films and he’ll just be thrown out and then that’s it.”

Well, now Shah Rukh Khan’s hard work and dedication got him to great heights.

On the work front, King Khan is all set to return to work and resume all pending projects. The superstar had taken a break from his commitments after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs bust case. The superstar will be next seen in Sidharth Anand’s Pathan and Atlee’s untitled film with Nayanthara.

Shah Rukh Khan is also reportedly said to be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s film which is based on immigration.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Dodges The Question Of Marrying Ranbir Kapoor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube