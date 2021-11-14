Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and husband-businessman Raj Kundra once again land in legal trouble. A Mumbai-based businessman has lodged a cheating case against the couple and some other persons for allegedly duping him of Rs 1.51 crore. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The case comes after Kundra was released from jail on bail in the filming and distribution of a p*rnographic film case. The businessman spent nearly two months in Arthur Road jail. He walked out of the jail on a surety of Rs 50,000 with certain conditions mentioned in the bail order.

Advertisement

Now the latest report from news agency PTI reveals that a person named Nitin Barai filed an FIR at Bandra police station on Saturday. In his complaint, the plaintiff alleged that back in 2014 the director of SFL Fitness company, Kaashif Khan along with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and others asked him to invest a number of Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit.

In the complaint, he further alleged that SFL Fitness company had assured him of providing him with a franchise and opening a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune. However, it did not materialize. When the complainant demanded the investment amount, he was allegedly threatened.

Now based on the complaint filed by Nitin Barai, Bandra police have booked Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention). An investigation in the matter is underway.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Promises To Return Padma Shri If Proven Wrong About Her Controversial ‘Bheek’ Remark: “Jo Chor Hain Unki Toh Jalegi, Koi Bujha Nahi Sakta”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube