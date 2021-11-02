Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra fell from grace after he was arrested in producing and streaming of p*rnographic content. He is now out on bail after spending 60 days in jail. Now the latest report reveals that the businessman has deleted his social media accounts.

Ever since he has been released from jail he has maintained a low profile. He has not made any public appearances. Recent reports revealed that Shilpa was seen leaving for Alibaug with her kids, Viaan and Samisha but Raj was missing.

Raj Kundra used to actively share hilarious videos on social media. However now his Twitter and Instagram accounts have disappeared. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty continues to be active on social media platforms. She has issued any statement or comment about her husband quitting social media.

Previously in September, a metropolitan magistrate’s court granted bail to the businessman Kundra. He was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 with certain conditions. In his bail plea, he claimed that there was no evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content and he was being made a “scapegoat” in the case.

Raj Kundra further claimed that there is not an iota of evidence to date with the prosecution that would connect the app ‘Hotshots’ with an offence under the law. While Shilpa Shetty issued a statement on the whole controversy in early August. She requested media and fans “to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”

