Anushka Sharma's Daughter Vamika Gets Rape Threats After Virat Kohli Calls Trolls Spineless.
Anushka Sharma’s Daughter Vamika Has Been Given R*pe Threats After Virat Kolhi Backed Up Mohammed Shami (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Indian captain Virat Kohli had recently backed up his teammate pacer Mohammed Shami when he was responding to the abuse he received from social media after Pakistan defeated India by 10 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

But now things have gone for the worse as the captain’s baby daughter has come under the troll’s radar.

It has been noted now that trolls have gone too far with their criticism against Virat Kohli as they have sent r*pe threats to his and Anushka Sharma‘s 9-month-old daughter Vamika. This was because the Indian cricket team captain pointed out that attacking someone over their religion is ‘pathetic’ when he backed up Mohammed Shami. The Indian pacer was a target of an onslaught of online trolls and abuse on social media platforms, after the India Pakistan match.

As Virat Kohli commented on the abuse Mohammed Shami received, the batsman termed the trollers as ‘bunch of spineless people’. “There’s a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person. Behind our entities, go after our people through social media and making fun of people. That has become a source of entertainment in today’s world which is so unfortunate and so sad to see because this is literally the lowest level of human potential that one can operate at. That’s how I look at these people.”

Virat Kohli also continued by saying, “We as individuals understand what we want to do on the field and the strength of character and mental toughness that we have. Precisely, what we are doing on the field and none of them are in the vicinity to even imagine doing something like that. They do not have the courage or spine to do that. So, that is how I see things. All this drama that is created on the outside is purely based on people’s frustrations and their lack of self-confidence, compassion. Hence, they find it so amusing to go after people. So, we as a group, understand how we need to stick together, back individuals and focus on our strengths.”

But this caused an outburst on the cricketer as the trolls crossed their lines with abuses and insensitive comments on his baby daughter and even went on to give r*pe threats.

Check out the tweets:

While the Indian Pacer was being trolled for his performance in the match, fans had also targeted actress Anushka Sharma blaming her for her husband’s performance. Netizens took it to their Twitter and were very quick to blame and troll the actress for Kohli and Team India’s poor performance.

Well, this is not the first time the actress has been targeted by netizens on social media. In 2016 the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was blamed for Virat Kolhi’s less than perfect performance in the T20 internationals. Virat Kolhi came out in support of the actress when trolls were showing nothing but hate for her.

