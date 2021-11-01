Indian captain Virat Kohli had recently backed up his teammate pacer Mohammed Shami when he was responding to the abuse he received from social media after Pakistan defeated India by 10 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

But now things have gone for the worse as the captain’s baby daughter has come under the troll’s radar.

It has been noted now that trolls have gone too far with their criticism against Virat Kohli as they have sent r*pe threats to his and Anushka Sharma‘s 9-month-old daughter Vamika. This was because the Indian cricket team captain pointed out that attacking someone over their religion is ‘pathetic’ when he backed up Mohammed Shami. The Indian pacer was a target of an onslaught of online trolls and abuse on social media platforms, after the India Pakistan match.

As Virat Kohli commented on the abuse Mohammed Shami received, the batsman termed the trollers as ‘bunch of spineless people’. “There’s a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person. Behind our entities, go after our people through social media and making fun of people. That has become a source of entertainment in today’s world which is so unfortunate and so sad to see because this is literally the lowest level of human potential that one can operate at. That’s how I look at these people.”

Virat Kohli also continued by saying, “We as individuals understand what we want to do on the field and the strength of character and mental toughness that we have. Precisely, what we are doing on the field and none of them are in the vicinity to even imagine doing something like that. They do not have the courage or spine to do that. So, that is how I see things. All this drama that is created on the outside is purely based on people’s frustrations and their lack of self-confidence, compassion. Hence, they find it so amusing to go after people. So, we as a group, understand how we need to stick together, back individuals and focus on our strengths.”

But this caused an outburst on the cricketer as the trolls crossed their lines with abuses and insensitive comments on his baby daughter and even went on to give r*pe threats.

Check out the tweets:

Kohli and Anushka’s 10-month-old daughter is getting rape threats because he decided to stand by his Muslim teammate, call out bigotry, and say discrimination on the basis of religion is wrong. A 10-month-old child. This is the India that we let happen. — Andre Borges (@borges) October 31, 2021

After coming to this place i came to know how toxic this place. Some people can't even spare a 10 month old baby 😤. First some people gave rape threats to ziva and now vamika. Shamless people 🤮. I totally agree with these people's statements 👏 #viratkholi #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/vfapBPnLXv — Keerthu 😘 (@KEERTHA80925592) November 1, 2021

TW:

Vamika is 9 months old. Getting r*pe threats because her father did bare minimum. Opposed communal hatred. pic.twitter.com/hNLab5Pz5r — Mehreen. (@iMehreenAlam) October 31, 2021

Vamika is 9 months old daughter of Virat Kohli and check how they are issuing r@pe threats to her.Shocking and shameful pic.twitter.com/DTk9KdThZv — Sheldon Cooper (@Bazingaa_aaa) October 31, 2021

The way some low life people are already trolling vamika shows the level of our country .

It's good that Virat-Anushka decided to keep her away from social media . — Yashvi (@ItsYashswiniR) October 31, 2021

If by the winning a match we lost a daughter (Vamika) then we don't need this Victory. life's r more important then Sports. pak no need this trofee 🏏 more then legend Daughter's life .more power to u daughter. we stand with ✊ @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/DoP94lCtxc — TahirShah (@Tahirshahit) November 1, 2021

Kohli is a nice man. He hurts us when he scores big against us. But we don’t hate him for that or for his religion. He correctly stood by his Muslim teammate. Indians, take pride you own such a wonderful player. Leave his family alone. Take out your anger on me instead. — Asrar Masud (@masud_asrar) October 31, 2021

While the Indian Pacer was being trolled for his performance in the match, fans had also targeted actress Anushka Sharma blaming her for her husband’s performance. Netizens took it to their Twitter and were very quick to blame and troll the actress for Kohli and Team India’s poor performance.

Well, this is not the first time the actress has been targeted by netizens on social media. In 2016 the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was blamed for Virat Kolhi’s less than perfect performance in the T20 internationals. Virat Kolhi came out in support of the actress when trolls were showing nothing but hate for her.

