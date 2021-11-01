Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan can be at peace now that his elder son Aryan Khan has finally come back home. For the unversed, the star kid was arrested by NCB on October 3 in a drug case. Now after spending 25 days in custody the actor’s son was finally granted bail by the Bombay high court on October 28.

It was sure to happen that after SRK’s son’s release the entire Khan family was on cloud nine and in celebratory mode. Fans and all loved ones have shared immense love and support to the family and gave Aryan a warm welcome.

It is noted that November 2nd is King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday where one would expect celebrations, parties, get-togethers to happen without a doubt. Well, along with the actors birthday, the Khan family has another thing the day, and that is Aryan’s release. But it seems like the family has something entirely different planned this year.

It has been noted that this year things at Mannat is going to be different as expected from the fans. A source close to the family was saying, “It will be a mellow mood at Mannat. The family is happy and all are together, Suhana is expected to be home soon too. But it will be a very intimate celebration with the closest few in attendance. No parties are happening this year at Mannat. But friends and family are invited to visit the Khans.”

Meanwhile, reported by Times of India, an entertainment portal stated that Aryan Khan will undergo a slew of health check-ups since he spend almost a month in jail. The source further stated that as Aryan’s was given only jail food during his time behind bars and he wasn’t eating well, Gauri Khan has great concern about his health and nutrition. Because of the same, a proper diet advisory from expert nutritionists will give the parents after thorough blood tests.

Apart from a physical check-up, taking care of his mental well-being is also of utmost importance to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. As per the report, the parents have planned counselling sessions for Aryan to start as soon as possible in order to help him come out of all that that has broken inside him during this phase.

