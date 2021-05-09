Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been setting couple goals ever since they started dating – and never confirmed the same to the world. After an intimate and dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy, in December 2017, the couple’s social media PDA kept winning our hearts. But soon after they tied the knot, the Indian skipper was asked about kids.

When the power couple wasn’t planning on having a kid, the star cricketer opened up about one of the many things he wanted to do when they eventually welcome kids. Yes, kids not kid – so we guess Vamika (born 11 January 2021) will not be the only child to enjoy Virat and Anushka’s upbringing. Read on to know what the change is.

In a 2018 interview with ESPN, Virat Kohli opened up about one of the many changes he would make when he and Anushka Sharma have kids. The skipper of the Indian cricket team had said that he has a life and a family and definitely wanted to have kids. He continued, “They deserve all my time. That is something that is very, very clear and close to my heart.”

Adding further, Virat Kohli said, “I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up.”

Well, that a really thoughtful thing to do, Virat. In this rat race, it’s nice to see parents not wanting to pressurize their kids to follow in their footsteps by showing off their success.

Currently, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma are doing the best they can to raise funds to help people deal with the Covid crises at hand. Via a crowd-funding platform Ketto, the power couple donated Rs 2 crore for the campaign #InThisTogether. They aim to raise Rs 7 crore for Covid relief in India.

They are good role models for Vamika and any future kids they have.

