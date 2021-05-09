Aditya Pancholi and his family have been in the headlines for several reasons in the past. The yesteryear actor and wife Zarina Wahab have two children together. Everyone is aware of their son Sooraj Pancholi due to his appearance in Bollywood movies. But not many are aware of the couples glamourous daughter Sana Pancholi. She, too, would have been famous today had Kangana Ranaut not replaced her in her debut film?

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. Reportedly, Aditya‘s ex-girlfriend Kangana replaced Sana in her debut film. It looks like luck had something else planned for her. Keep scrolling further to know more details about this.

Advertisement

According to reports in DNA, filmmaker Suneel Darshan wanted to create a love story of a young couple in 2006, for which he had chosen two new faces, Upen Patel and Sana Pancholi. The title of the film was ‘Shakalaka Boom Boom’, however, things did not work out, and Sana was dropped out of the film.

Unfortunately, Sana Pancholi’s dream of entering the Bollywood industry just like her family, could not be accomplished. She could not make her debut in films and eventually decided to change her career path. Well, her loss turned out to be Kangana Ranaut’s gain as she replaced Sana and was cast in the movie.

After Sana came out of this film, the idea of becoming a heroine was removed from her mind. The film was released in 2007, a time when reports were rife with Kangana and Aditya‘s affair news.

After an unsuccessful attempt to enter the film industry, Sana Pancholi has now turned to the hotel and restaurant industry. She is now a successful restaurateur in Goa.

Do you think had Sana not been replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Shakalaka Boom Boom, she would have been a successful actress today?

Must Read: Salman Khan Met Shera Because Of ‘John Wick’ Keanu Reeves & Here’s What Happened Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube