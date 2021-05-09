Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s relationship status may not be clear yet, but one thing is for sure that they are definitely very good friends. Well, their social media pictures, constant spotting together and spending quality time with each other’s family is proof of this friendship. But now we have Jackie Shroff spilling some beans about his son’s relationship status.

Jackie and Disha will be seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai playing a brother and sister role. Obviously, it would have been a bit awkward for the actress to play sister to Tiger’s father, with whom she must be sharing a different bond in real life. But did you know how Patani addressed Shroff on the sets? Well, keep scrolling further to know more.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, ahead of the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Jackie Shroff was asked how Disha Patani addressed him on set? To this, the veteran actor replied, “Well, most often, nobody addresses by name. Like when two people are together, they don’t keep saying each other’s name. There’s nothing to be said. But as far as I remember, I think she called me ‘sir’ on the few occasions that she addressed me. Uncle bahut alag sa lagta hai. Main aapke baap ka bhai kaise ho sakta? (Uncle sounds weird. It means I am that person’s father’s brother; how is that possible?) Dono ke parivaar alag hain (Both come from different families).”

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have said nothing much about their relationship status till now. But, how can one let go of Jackie Shroff so easily without asking about his son’s rumoured love affair? In the past, the veteran actor had said that the couple might get married in future or stay friends for life. But talking about their relationship now, he said, “Tiger found his first friend who is a girl at 25, till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and workout together.”

Jackie Shroff continued, “She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life, for now they are just friends.”

Sorry to all the Disha and Tiger fans who were expecting to hear something positive about their relationship. It seems you guys would have to make do with this update for now.

