Disha Patani has been working out from home, as gyms have been shut down due to the onset of the unprecedented lockdown. The actress set the Internet on fire with a mirror selfie of hers in which she is flaunting her well-built body. Looks like, there’s no stopping her when it comes to fitness.

In the picture, Disha is seen rocking a sports bra look with shorts, along with her furball snooping behind.

Disha Patani makes sure to keep in touch with fitness, under all circumstances, which touts her as the fittest actress in the tinsel town. On the work front, Disha is currently shooting for ‘Ek Villain Returns’ in Mumbai. The actress is all geared up for the release of ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

