Taapsee Pannu won’t let lockdown play spoilsport when it comes to her training regime. On Wednesday, the actress posted to say that she is now using an open ground for a workout instead of the gym.

Taapsee posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is seen flaunting a muscular back, dressed in a pink racerback vest.

“Training during lockdowna. When open ground replaces gym. No excuses :) #ShabaashMithu,” Taapsee Pannu wrote alongside the image.

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy shooting for “Shabaash Mithu”, based on the life of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj.

Taapsee also has “Looop Lapeta”, “Haseen Dilruba” and “Rashmi Rocket” coming up.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu took to her social media to announce that she has started shooting for her film, Shabaash Mithu, on Monday.

She posted a picture in cricket-gear and wrote: “Let’s go…. Day 1 ! #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue.”

Taapsee Pannu has been keeping fans updated with her preparations for the film. She has been posting pictures of her training sessions.

