Taapsee Pannu has been creating a lot of noise lately. However, the reasons behind it aren’t very favourable. Recently, the Income Tax Department raided the house of the actress, along with director Anurag Kashyap. It is said that the officials have found discrepancies of sum as whopping as 650 crores.

A day ago, IT department issued an official statement revealing details of the raid. The investigation has been conducted at almost 30 places across Mumbai and Pune. Even actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to the news calling both Taapsee and Anurag ‘tax chor.’ She even accused them of provoking the Shaheen Bagh riots.

Now, amidst all the mess, Taapsee Pannu has finally broken her silence. The actress took to her Twitter account and went sarcastic on the entire row. The first tweet read, “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner”

Taapsee Pannu continued in her second tweet, “2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before (angry face)”

The last post read, “3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister Folded hands P.S- ‘not so sasti’ anymore”

The ‘remark’ sasti seems to be an indirect dig on Kangana Ranaut. The Manikarnika actress would often call Taapsee a ‘sasti copy.’ Check out all the tweets below:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut yesterday slammed Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap of promoting anti-national activities. She wrote, “They are not just #TaxChor huge transactions of black money has happened, did they get that money for provoking #Shaheenbagh riots or #republicdayviolence … From where the black money came and where did they send the black money which isn’t accounted for?”

