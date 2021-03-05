Kangana Ranaut is a lone wolf. Despite defamation suits, there’s nothing holding the actress back. She is already embroiled in legal suits with Shiv Sena over BMC row, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar. In the latest tweet now, the actress has targeted Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu over their IT raid controversy. Read on for details!

Yesterday, it was revealed that IT officials have conducted a raid at Taapsee and Anurag’s house. There also have been raids conducted in as many as 30 places across Mumbai and Pune. Discrepancies of as huge as 650 crores have been found.

Reacting to the news, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account and wrote, “They are not just #TaxChor huge transactions of black money has happened, did they get that money for provoking #Shaheenbagh riots or #republicdayviolence … From where the black money came and where did they send the black money which isn’t accounted for?”

Later, it was also revealed that data from Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu’s phones have been said to be wiped off. Kangana Ranaut then tweeted, “IT department claims data from their phones has been wiped off, money laundering numbers and involvement of stakeholders can be shocking, I had my suspicions when I saw them provoke migrant labourers with some high budget anti-India animation advertisements”

She continued, “Data can be retrieved, but these are small players, one can only imagine how deep rooted is terrorism in the film industry and how these bhands breaking India for money, government should set good example for everyone, they can’t sell tukde of this nation to terrorism. Jai Hind”

जो चोर होते हैं वो सिर्फ़ चोर होते हैं, जो मातृभूमि को बेचकर उसके टुकड़े करना चाहते हैं वो सिर्फ़ ग़द्दार होते हैं, और जो ग़द्दारों का साथ देते हैं वो भी चोर होते हैं…

क्यूँकि चोर चोर मौसेरे भाई होते हैं

और जिससे चोरों को डर लगता है

वो साधारण मानव नहीं नरेंद्र मोदी होता है। pic.twitter.com/awmy4EVGDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap as well as Taapsee Pannu have not reacted to the two and have remained tight-lipped so far.

