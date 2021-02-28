Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday accused the microblogging platform Twitter of shadow banning her account. Kangana says the Twitter management is scared of her but can’t suspend her and hence the shadowban.

“I am shadow banned cos chacha @jack and his promoters of free speech @Twitter team is scared of me, they can’t suspend me but they can’t even let me keep exposing them every day, I am not here to catch followers or promote myself I am here for the nation and that hurts them,” Kangana tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Kangana took a jibe at her rumoured ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. The actress reacted to a news piece on Twitter that says: “#HrithikRoshan to Appear Before Mumbai’s #CrimeBranch on February 27 to Record Statement in Case Against #KanganaRanaut.”

Reacting to this, Kangana tweeted: “Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala (No matter where the world has moved on but my silly ex is still standing there where time will never return).

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up shooting for the Bhopal schedule of her forthcoming spy thriller film “Dhaakad”.

On Sunday, Kangana took to Twitter to share the news of the schedule wrap of her film and also hinted at a “new venture”.

Kangana Ranaut wrote: “Schedule wrap alert…. most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular. Now running to another mission, new venture coming up.”

Kangana Ranaut recently tweeted a still from “Dhaakad” that captures her in an action-packed avatar.

“You may think it’s strange to find solace in conflict, you may think it’s not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords, for you BATTLEFIELD might just be ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs,” she captioned the image.

“Dhaakad” is billed as a spy thriller that casts Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from “Dhaakad”, the actress will also feature in forthcoming films Thalaivi and Tejas. Kangana turns director for an upcoming film titled “Aparajita Ayodhya”.

