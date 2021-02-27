Hrithik Roshan on Saturday visited the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch office to record a statement in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake emails in his name to Kangana Ranaut. Scroll down to know more about it.

As per the summon, The War actor was seen appearing at the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) at the commissioner’s office at 11 AM. He was seen sporting a black tee and cap.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Kangana Ranaut on Friday reacted to a news article about the same on Twitter. The Thalaivi actress wrote, “Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala … (The world has changed so much but my silly ex is still caught up in the moment to which the time will never return).”

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan had sent a legal notice to his Kites co-star following a public fight on social media over her referring to him as “silly ex” in 2016. In his complaint, he also alleged that someone was impersonating him and was emailing Kangana from a bogus email ID in his name.

While he had even denied having any relationship with Kangana and he claimed that the actress had sent hundreds of absurd emails. An initial probe was conducted wherein, the actress recorded a statement with the police. In her statement, she denied sending emails to Hrithik.

A case has been registered under section 419 (cheating by personation) of IPC and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act was registered against an unknown person at Cyber Police Station.

What do you think about Hrithik Roshan recording statement after four years?

