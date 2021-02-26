Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut battle can never be forgotten, and it was surely one of the worst. Since then, the Panga actress has been on a roll and has never sat down quietly and keeps taking indirect digs at the actor. But, there has been a latest update in this case, and we hear that the War actor has been reportedly called by the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. Hrithik has been summoned in an investigation of a case that dates back to 2016. It had started over the alleged exchange of emails. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan had filed a case against Kangana Ranaut in 2016 over the alleged exchange of emails. The actor had sent a notice to the Queen actress for referring to him as a ‘silly ex’. The mention of the emails that took place in 2014 also became the talk of the town.

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan claimed that someone impersonating him sent Kangana Ranaut emails through fake ID. Now, the latest update is that CIU has called in the actor on February 27 to record his statement.

A tweet made by news agency ANI reads, “Actor Hrithik Roshan has been summoned to appear before Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police Crime Branch on February 27 to record his statement in a case lodged against actress Kangana Ranaut involving exchange of emails between the two: Crime Branch.” Earlier, the case was being investigated by the Cell of Mumbai Police. But it got transferred to CIU after the actor’s lawyer made the request.

Even though there was so much news about their affair, Hrithik denied being in a relationship with Kangana Ranaut. It all started when the Panga actress referred to the War as a ‘silly ex’. In reply, the actor tweeted, “There are more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope than any of them (I am sure wonderful) women the media has been naming. Thanks, but no thanks.”

Let’s wait and watch what is kept in store for us now?

Must Read: 1962: The War In The Hills Review: Mahesh Manjrekar’s War Show Is A Weird Balance Of Good & Bad, Latter Overpowers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube