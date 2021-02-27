Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Indian shows all across the globe. Fans across the world tweet for the show time and again. TMKOC has been trending on Twitter yet again and calling the show and Dilip Joshi’s ‘Jethalal’ as G.O.A.T (greatest of all time).

The show has given immense popularity to all the cast members.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is like Indian Friends. People often watch the old episodes of the show whenever they’re feeling low. We have often seen netizens praising the show and its storyline.

One user on Twitter called Dilip Joshi’s ‘Jethalal’ a G.O.A.T and we couldn’t agree less with it. The user wrote, “This scene is one of the reason why @dilipjoshie is one of the actors in indian TV history. The expressions he gave here are freakin awesome.”

Another user wrote, “Nothing serious, just a common Indian eating food while watching old episodes of TMKOC to bust his stress PERIOD”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

This scene is one of the reason why @dilipjoshie is one of the 🐐 actors in indian TV history. The expressions he gave here are freakin awesome.#TMKOC pic.twitter.com/4vn1FjIsr3 — Ram (@ramr3P1) February 26, 2021

Nothing serious, just a common Indian eating food while watching old episodes of TMKOC to bust his stress PERIOD pic.twitter.com/Nyd2lK1VHe — Janardhan Jakhar ROCKSTAR Waale (@memeenist) February 26, 2021

TMKOC IS THE GREATEST COMEDY SHOW EVER MADE IN INDIA. PERIOD.

😁😁🤪🤪😝 pic.twitter.com/srenBU62qN — Kumar Sir (@nobuddy772100) February 26, 2021

The reason for TMKOC is greatest show of all time 👇pic.twitter.com/lj0yugtXpr — M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) February 26, 2021

People who don't like TMKOC are dangerous for the society. — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) February 26, 2021

Jethalal acting skills makes this show one of the most entertaining show.. TMKOC my all time favourite show.. pic.twitter.com/wPGVD5ov2j — Kiran (@Kiran12991713) February 26, 2021

People are calling TMKOC overrated Me to them : pic.twitter.com/bCs6qbVfmV — Naina (@NainaMemes_) February 26, 2021

TMKOC is our childhood..their episode are such a stress buster even today when i watched their old episode i never get bored. — payal💜 (@ipayal__) February 26, 2021

Meanwhile, there’s a possibility that Disha Vakani aya Dayaben might not return to the show. There could be a possibility that the actress may not return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but a replacement can be done. It has been reported that the makers had previously searched for an apt actress but couldn’t match the standards that Disha had set. Now, Naagin 4 actress Rakhi Vijan has expressed her desire to play Dayaben.

In a conversation with TOI, Rakhi Vijan shared, “Nobody can be Dayaben as she’s still iconic. But given a chance, I would love to take up that character and challenge myself as an actor. I would love to make my audience laugh again.”

