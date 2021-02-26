Once upon a time Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes were the talk of the town and were rumoured to be dating while the two starred in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’. Back in 2019, reportedly, the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram and created a stir among their fans.

Advertisement

Both the stars revealed that it wasn’t a new development and they unfollowed each other two years ago.

Advertisement

Talking to Times of India, Erica Fernandes said, “I haven’t been following Shaheer on social media for over two years. Why is it being blown out of proportion now? Certain sections of the media have been publishing random nonsense, but why are the others following suit? Don’t they do their research before carrying a story?”

Shaheer Sheikh was frustrated with all the drama that was going on in media at that point in time and revealed to TOI, “This isn’t a new development, it happened two years ago. I know how nasty social media can get and have been recommending people associated with me, including my friends and family to not follow me on social media.”

Slamming their dating rumours, the Mahabharat actor revealed that they were still in touch with each other and their families.

Shaheer Sheikh added, “We were never dating, and nothing has changed between us. In fact, she is still in touch with my family and me. I have also met her and her co-actor Parth (Samthaan) on several occasions and am friends with them.”

Shaheer married her girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor last year in November in a court marriage. The actor in a conversation with SpotboyE revealed the kind of reactions her got on marrying his girlfriend and said, “The kind of reactions I got was shocking. People were talking stuff like ‘zeher hai to dedo’ (laughs). I have such a strong bond with the people who watch my work that they took it more like a shock than a surprise. I think I should have prepared them a little in advance. But I didn’t do that as it was the last moment decision for me as well.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Exclusive! Anusha Dandekar Had Her First Kiss At The Age Of 11 & Here’s How It Went

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube