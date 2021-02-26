Anusha Dandekar has a massive fan following, thanks to her honest and candid self. The television personality has won many hearts with shows like MTV Love School, Supermodel Of The Year amongst others. She spent her childhood in Australia. But did you know she had her first kiss at the age of 11? Read on for all the details.

Koimoi recently roped in Anusha for a fun conversation. The actress spoke in length about her recently launched skincare brand, BrownSkin Beauty. From revisiting her younger days when she faced racism to now inspiring the world with positivity, she spoke about it all.

Amongst other things, Anusha Dandekar spoke about her first-ever kiss. Revealing details of the same, the VJ said, “I was eleven (11) and his name is John. It was in the bus, we were really stupid in school. It was a dare, we were on the way to sports day or something. It was really funny! We grew up really fast in Australia.”

Anusha Dandekar continued, “We were really innocent and silly. We didn’t even know what we were doing. Everyone laughed at the dare, and that was it!”

During the conversation, Anusha also revealed that her first celebrity crush was Jonathan Taylor Thomas. He was a part of the show called Home Improvement and even gave the voice for Simba in The Lion King (1994). “I had his porters in my room, my school books and I thought I was going to marry him someday,” shared the actress.

Dandekar continued, “There was Justin Timberlake too, but that was much later.”

Her first-ever celebrity encounter was with Richard Gere for an MTV event. Check out all the details of her meeting below:

