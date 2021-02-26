Emraan Hashmi is a witty man and has that bag full of sarcasm which he loves to carry everywhere he goes. Today, we’ll be walking down the memory lane where made an amusing statement regarding Kareena Kapoor Khan, the wife of Saif Ali Khan.

It traces back to the 4th season of the celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan. Host Karan Johar had invited Emraan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on the hot couch. It’s not KJo’s property if there’s no masala in it. And speaking of this particular episode, there was just too much to talk about. Especially, the rapid-fire round was on point, funny and intriguing.

Emraan Hashmi literally made us bow him the way he answered all questions with ease and spontaneity. To date, the rapid segment entertains us to our core. Speaking of one-word answers, Karan Johar had asked him what he would love to steal from Saif Ali Khan. With his usual straight face style, Emraan answered- his wife i.e. Kareena Kapoor Khan.

We really don’t blame Emraan Hashmi here as we all know, Kareena Kapoor Khan can make any man go weak on his knees!

Meanwhile, it was yesterday, we discussed Emraan’s 18 years long career and how he is ready to bounce back.

It’s due to some outdated and some niche script choices, the actor lost his grip at the box office. To explain it more clearly, Emraan hasn’t seen a commercial success since 2015 (the last being Hamari Adhuri Kahani). It’s a gap of almost six years but seems like the actor is all set to bounce back. Speaking of this year, he has two confirmed releases- Mumbai Saga and Chehre. Not just that, he is reportedly a part of Salman Khan’s highly anticipated Tiger 3.

