Karan Johar announced his magnum opus and directorial comeback with Takht back in 2018. Ever since there have been clouds of uncertainty over the project. KJo roped in the biggest casting coup ever with Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar.

With so much buzz around, surprisingly the project never progressed at a required pace. Moreover, when KJo’s Kalank tanked miserably, the reports had it that the filmmaker is in no mood to start work on Takht. Now, the movie is once again in headlines and this time too, the reason is a negative one.

Yes, for yet another time, it’s all about Karan Johar’s Takht going on a backburner. Two of the most important reasons for the project being considered for shelving are – a whopping budget of 250-300 crores and the current sensitive political scenario of the country.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals, “There are several reasons why it has happened. To begin with, it’s too costly a film. Its budget is expected to be around Rs. 250-300 crores. Like every other producer, even Karan had to bear losses due to Covid-19. Also, his expensive films like Brahmastra and Liger are already in production or awaiting release, along with his mid-sized ones like Shershaah, Dostana 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Shakun Batra’s next. Adding Takht to this list won’t be a good idea.”

Speaking of the political condition in the country, the source adds, “Takht is based on Mughal history. The current political climate is volatile and you never know when things can get ugly. We all saw what happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (2018). Karan felt that there’s no way he can risk taking such a project in such times as a lot of money would then be at stake. As a result, Karan Johar has decided to shelve Takht for now. He might revive the project maybe after a couple of years.”

It’s further learnt that Karan Johar is rather looking to play it safe by making a love story by roping in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

