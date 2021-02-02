Shatrughan Sinha has won hearts with his acting chops over the years. The veteran actor has made his name in the industry with films like Dostana, Kalicharan and others. But he’s also very well known for his bittersweet relationships with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna amongst others. Did you know? Once Sashi Kapoor ran behind him with a belt. Below is what exactly happened!

Many wouldn’t know but Sonakshi Sinha’s father was almost always late on sets. His co-stars would keep waiting and the actor wouldn’t reach for hours. In fact, Shatrughan has made his co-actors wait for as long as 3 hours. Owing to this punctuality issues, Sashi once got irritated and chased him in anger.

The 75-year-old actor himself revealed it all in a conversation with Times Of India. Shatrughan Sinha said, “Once, Shashi had come after me with a belt to hit me for coming late. I told him they had cast him because of his punctuality and me for my talent. He went, ‘Dekho, how shamelessly he says that’. It was all in good humour, obviously. Shashi and I had a great camaraderie.”

Shatrughan also defended himself mentioning he wasn’t always late. Giving instances, the veteran added, “I was once shooting with Amitabh Bachchan and the call time was 4.30 am; I was there on the dot. For Gautam Ghose’s film ‘Antarjali Jatra’ in Kolkata, too, I was up on time as we shot early in the mornings.”

The Kaala Patthar actor also revealed the reason why he would get late. “I didn’t go late deliberately. I was just very particular about doing a round of yoga before leaving for work which took time, so I was invariably late. I would sometimes report around 12 noon, maybe even 12.30 pm, for a 9 am shift. But I had a very sharp memory; still do. So, I would read my lines and finish my takes in one go,” he said.

