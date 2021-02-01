Whenever we think about Bollywood in 80’s or 90’s the few names that come into our minds is that of Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Rajesh Khanna and others. They were undoubtedly the superstars of their times, and in fact, still are. But did you know Shotgun Jr. was not on good terms with Big B and Mr Khanna?

Shotgun Jr opened up about the fallout he had with these two megastars and also spoke about the reason. We are sure you want to know it all. Keep scrolling further.

According to an interview in Times Of India, Shatrughan Sinha revealed that three of the four films he was offered were later offered to Amitabh Bachchan. Deewar, Sholay, and Satte Pe Satta are some of the films to name. When asked if that led to friction between them, the actor denied it and clarified, “Not at all. All these things keep happening. Someone might be the first choice for a role, but it eventually goes to someone else. Perhaps the makers, at some point, realise that some other actor would be better for a role, or at times I couldn’t have taken a film due to date issues, which was the case with Sholay.”

“I think the character of Jai was one of the last ones to be cast. Ramesh Sippy was very keen that I do it, but I just couldn’t accommodate the film. Such things don’t spoil relations; even today, Ramesh Sippy and I are on very good terms,” said Shatrughan Sinha.

Shotgun Jr. further revealed and said that such things happen because both of them were big stars in their own right. “It’s the price you pay for stardom,” he said, adding, “I have nothing against Amitabh; I hold him in very high esteem and have only love, affection, and regards for him. Yet if someone asks, I say: Chhodo kal ki baatein, kal ki baat purani. Naye daur mein likhenge milkar nayi kahani (Don’t talk about the past, let’s begin afresh).”

When he was friends with Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha admitted that they had a fallout. “Rajesh was very upset when I contested against him in a by-election. Honestly, I didn’t want to, but couldn’t refuse L K Advani ji. I tried explaining this to Rajesh, but he did not like it; we didn’t speak for quite a long time. However, we did start talking after many years.”

However, the actor didn’t get the chance to mend their relationship. “I wanted to go and apologise to him when he was in the hospital and hug him, but sadly, he passed away before I could do that,” he rued.

