Aren’t we all excited about Ranveer Singh starrer 83? We know that most of you cannot contain their excitement and are desperately waiting for the film’s release. From the first look of the actor as Kapil Dev to the first poster of the Kabir Khan directorial, fans cannot keep their calm. And now we have another good news for all the fans.

Advertisement

It looks like Kabir Khan’s sports drama about India’s victory at the 1983 World Cup series is about to get an international spin? Wondering what are we talking about? Well, then keep scrolling further.

Advertisement

According to Bollywood Hungama, It is reliably learnt that Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is being readied in the English language as well as the original Hindi. A source revealed, “It makes sense to have an English version of the film since Kapil Dev has fans all over the world. The story of his triumph at the 1983 World Cup is of interest to his fans across the world. So yes, an international English version of 83 is being considered.”

83 stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev while his real-life wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev’s better-half Romi Dev. This will be the first time after their marriage that we will get to see the gorgeous couple sharing the screen space together.

Talking about Ranveer‘s future projects, he is collaborating with Rohit Shetty after the 2018 hit police drama Simmba. The Befikre actor is all set to star in Shetty’s upcoming comedy Cirkus.

Said to be the official adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, The Comedy Of Errors, the film stars Ranveer Singh in a double role. While this is a first for the actor, we got to know something more interesting. As per a recent report, the Gully Boy actor is charging the makers a massive amount for the film. Sources also state that he will be upping his fees with each passing film.

Anyway, what do you think about 83 getting an English version?

Must Read: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Name Their Baby Girl Vamika; Share First Picture With Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube