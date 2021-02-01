The world celebrated when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on January 11. The baby girl had kept their fans waiting throughout Sharma’s pregnancy, and they are still waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of her. While that stays anticipation worth the wait, the couple has today decided to announce the name of the cute angel and it is Vamika. Anushka announced this with a sweet little note and picture worth millions. Read on and do not miss the adorable post.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy in early 2020, and their fans were excited about this new phase. The two welcomed Vamika on January 11 and requested everyone to give them their privacy. They even requested the paparazzi to not click their daughter.

Now announcing the name, Anushka Sharma took to her verified Instagram handle and posted a cute picture. In the picture, Virat Kohli and Anushka can be seen looking at Vamika with all the love while Sharma holds her in her arms. Expressing the feeling Anushka in her caption wrote an endearing note. She mentioned how things have changed for them post the little munchkin’s arrival but it’s all worth.

Anushka Sharma wrote, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive, but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”

Meanwhile, back in January, announcing Vamika’s arrival on Twitter, Virat Kohli had written, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.”

