Bollywood Industry is in full swing to get going for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding. 2021 is definitely starting on a great note for the Dhawan’s and fans are desperate to know it all. We have already told you many things about the wedding that it will take place in Alibaug and on January 24.

Varun and Natasha were earlier going to get married in Vietnam in 2020, but that wasn’t possible owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, and their wedding was pushed further. Now, we know the venue where this grand wedding will take place. Just in case you will be in Alibaug during that time, you may be able to get a glimpse of the wedding.

According to reports in Spotboye Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will get married in a luxurious 25 room resort in Alibaug. The gorgeous couple will get married on January 24 at an exclusive property in Alibaug- the Mansion House. It is a lavish 25 room resort, which is a 10-minute drive from the Alibaug Jetty.

The report further states that Varun Dhawan and his family will travel to the venue by road on January 22, while the sangeet ceremony will take place on the evening of January 23. The big day that is their wedding will be held on January 24.

Furthermore, the report states that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding planners will be in charge of this wedding too!

A few days ago, Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan and his family were spotted at Manish Malhotra store in Mumbai. Meanwhile, it is being reported that Natasha Dalal, who is a fashion designer, has designed her own outfit for the wedding.

Well, we will keep you updated with all that is happening at the venue and we assure you to give out all the details.

