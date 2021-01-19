Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot on January 24 in Alibaug. Reportedly, the two were supposed to marry in 2020 in Vietnam, however, due to coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was postponed.

Speculations were rife that the two recently got engaged secretly, but the Coolie No.1 actor refuted the rumours. Now the latest report states that the wedding festivities are about to begin and the first function will take place in Mumbai.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan’s family members will be visiting the Dalal residence in order to perform a ‘Chunni Chadana’ ceremony. As part of the ceremony, they will be bringing jewellery, sweets, gifts and red coloured outfit which could be a lehenga or a saree. Groom’s mother will be placing red dupatta on the to-be bride’s head.

The report also added that the majority of the festivities are set to take place in Alibaug. Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be performing at their sangeet ceremony which is scheduled for 22nd Jan and Mehendi will happen on 23rd.

Previously, Pinkvilla reported the preparations of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding are in full swing. A source said to the publication, “I just received an e-invite & I am happy that finally, it’s happening. You might see many b-towners heading to Alibaug to attend David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan’s Wedding. It’s going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities.”

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1 which directly released on Amazon Prime Video. The film was directed by his father David Dhawan. Sara Ali Khan played the role of his love interest in the film.

Recently, Varun Dhawan shared his mantra of success on Instagram. He urged his fans to go get what is theirs. Sharing a picture, he was seen flaunting washboard abs in a shirtless pose, wearing black basketball shorts, against the backdrop of a bright blue sky and the ocean.

