Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated Indian movies of recent times. Its buzz could be witnessed with a rage it created on social media and YouTube. As of now, its teaser has views of over 150 million. Such craze has made it the much-awaited film based on people’s votes. Surprisingly Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 stands next to it.

Recently, in a poll conducted by Ormax, we saw Kapil Sharma winning big to emerge Most Popular Non-Fictional Personality. he surpassed names like Amitabh Bachchan and Neha Kakkar. Now, the same research program has revealed a list of ‘Much-Awaited Hindi Films’. It includes films of which trailer has not been revealed yet.

As mentioned above, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has topped the top 5 list. Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 grabbed the 2nd spot. What’s more interesting that not a single update is out on the fifth instalment, yet it has made it to the list. It clearly shows the fandom Golmaal franchise enjoys. John Abraham’s commercial potboiler, Satyameva Jayate 2 is at the 3rd place. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-talked-about collab has been placed at 4th position on the list. Ranveer Singh’s 83 closes the list at 5.

Interestingly, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai hasn’t been able to make it in the top 5, neither there’s any film of Akshay Kumar or Ajay Devgn.

What do you think, apart from Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, other films are rightly placed?

Most-awaited Hindi films as on Jan 15, 2021 (main trailer not released yet) #OrmaxCinematix

Note: Sooryavanshi not considered as its trailer was released in early 2020 pic.twitter.com/9AvxtPOnEb — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) January 18, 2021

Recently, Ormax Media even carried out research related to the Indian television world. Titled as Ormax Characters India Loves (Hindi), the media consulting firm made a list of top 5 Most Popular Fiction Characters. Believe us, the results were quite interesting.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jethalal was at the top spot. Dilip Joshi’s iconic portrayal has been on the throne for the last 30 months. The 2nd spot was held by Rupali Ganguly‘s titular character of Anupamaa. Shraddha Arya‘s Preeta from Kundali Bhagya was at 3rd position. Surprisingly, Disha Vakani’s Daya was out of top 3, holding 4th place in the list. Sriti Jha’s Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya wrapped up the list by gracing 5th position.

