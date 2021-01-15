Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular celebrities in India. Well, actually that just doesn’t restrict to the comedy genre anymore. He’s also an actor and has left fans in awe with his performances. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor is also coming up with a Netflix collab soon. Owing to it all, he has surpassed Amitabh Bachchan, Neha Kakkar and others to achieve a huge feat. Read on for all the details.

Ormax Media yesterday released a list of character that India Loves (Hindi). It consists the name of Top 5 Indian personalities from the non-fictional world. The survey is of December 2020 and features Big B, Rubina Dilaik, Neha amongst others.

It has been revealed that Kapil Sharma has been ranking at the first position ever since January 2019. Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) host Amitabh Bachchan is second on the Television list. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik has clearly surpassed all her competitors to rank 3rd. 4th and 5th are Krushna Abhishek from The Kapil Sharma Show and Neha Kakkar for Indian Idol.

Ormax Media made the big announcement via a tweet that read, “Ormax Characters India Loves: Top 5 non-fiction personalities on Hindi television (Dec 2020): Kapil Sharma has ranked no. 1 every month since Jan 2019, i.e., two years (24 months) in a row #OrmaxCIL”

Ormax Characters India Loves: Top 5 non-fiction personalities on Hindi television (Dec 2020): @KapilSharmaK9 has ranked no. 1 every month since Jan 2019, i.e., two years (24 months) in a row #OrmaxCIL pic.twitter.com/N2QL0JYhML — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) January 14, 2021

It indeed is a great deal that Kapil has surpassed a superstar like Amitabh Bachchan to top the list. Albeit, congratulations to all the members in Top 5!

Meanwhile, the online research program has also revealed top names from other categories. New entrants in the non-fictional list, most favourite TV characters are amongst the other researches.

