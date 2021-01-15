Akshay Kumar has been on a set hopping spree even amid the pandemic. The actor actually was the first person to begin work after the relief was offered by the government. Most recently after finishing Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re, he got on the sets of Bachchan Pandey. He announced the same on his official Instagram handle and fans were thrilled to see the new look. Now as we speak, the actor has been shooting in Jaisalmer, and some videos from the sets have gone viral. Read on to know more and don’t miss the videos.

Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon alongside Akshay Kumar and is being directed by Farhad Samji. The team left for Jaisalmer on January 2 as announced on Nadiadwala Grandson’s official social media front. Sanon, on the other hand, has been sharing updates from the sets of the film. Making news are the new viral videos that feature Akshay.

As per the reports and Instagram videos, Akshay Kumar is shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Nachna Haveli in the picturesque city of Jaisalmer. The first video in question here has Akshay walking out of the haveli dressed in a brown jacket.

The second video has all the gossip. Akshay Kumar is in the Bachchan Pandey look and looking robust. We can see him wearing a loose maroon shirt paired with jeans and a gamjha around his neck. The actor who is fast moving towards his waiting car can be seen waving at the crowd waiting to catch a glimpse of him. The videos are viral all over the internet and fans are now excited for the film.

Meanwhile, Akshay himself had shared the look from the sets of the film when he began shooting. He wrote, “New year, old associations…begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look.”

Talking about his line up, Akshay Kumar alongside Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom also has Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and a few more speculated ones in his kitty.

