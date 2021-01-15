Actress Aahana Kumra is all set to make her podcast debut. She will narrate a story on the audio web series titled MnM Talkies.

Advertisement

“I have recently started working on this podcast, which is produced and directed by Mantra,” said Aahana, about the audio story, called I Hear You, which tells the story of a detective named Priyamvada Parmar.

Advertisement

“I am entering the voicing industry and I think Mantra is perhaps the best person to really hold my hand through this. I am very excited to collaborate with him and enter the new phase of my life. This is a new chapter in my life and I am happy to begin 2021 with this,” Aahana Kumra added.

“The audio web-series will be released in February and I hope it does the fireworks!” Aahana Kumra revealed her excitement about working in the Spotify show.

Aahana is currently seen on Rohan Sippy’s web series Sandwiched Forever, which dropped recently. She portrays the role of Naina and is paired opposite Kunaal Roy Kapur. The sitcom series also features Atul Kulkarni, Zakir Hussain, Divya Seth and Lubna Salim.

Apart from this, Aahana will also be seen in the remake of the famous French television drama, Call My Agent!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Will Rakhi Sawant’s ‘Drama Queen’ Image Kill Her Chances Of Winning?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube