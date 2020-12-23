Actress Aahana Kumra says she has always been around strong women who do not take no for an answer, and that reflects in her work.

Advertisement

Her role of Tameena Hamid in the digitally-released film “Khuda Haafiz” became quite popular, and Aahana opened up about the role: “I think Tameena was well received by the audience. Coming from a proud family of officers, my mother herself is the Deputy Superintendent of Police, so I have always been around strong women who don’t take no for an answer,” Aahana said.

Advertisement

“I think because of that upbringing, I have that kind of a value system that helps me play such parts well. I am only too glad that (the film’s director) Faruk Kabir, the director of the film considered me for the role of a lady officer,” Aahana Kumra added.

“Khuda Haafiz” is the story of a recently-wedded young couple from India, Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who go abroad in search of career opportunities. Under mysterious circumstances, Nargis goes missing and the film shows Sameer’s attempt to find his wife.

Talking about the film, Aahana Kumra shared: “For me, it was one of the most challenging yet most fulfilling opportunities to play Tameena Hamid. Firstly, I spoke Arabic in the film and also did action — both of which I never imagined that I would do. When I met director Faruk Kabir and he told me I would have to do hand-to-hand combat in the film, I didn’t understand much until I started training in Uzbekistan.”

“As I was the last person who got cast, I didn’t have too much time to brush up on my Arabic. I sat with my tutor every day for a week before I flew to Uzbekistan for the shoot. I recorded everything he spoke so that I got my pronunciation and diction right,” she added.

Khuda Haafiz will air on Star Gold.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls Criticising Her Bikini Pic: “What Will Happen If Goddess Bhairavi Come At You…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube