Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been an avid social media user. Apart from grabbing the headlines for her controversial tweets, she regularly shared stunning pictures on Instagram and Twitter. The actress today even shared a throwback snap from her trip to Mexico.

The Queen actress shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen in a bikini sitting on the beach facing the ocean. Sharing the picture, she wrote that it was one of the most exciting places she visited in her life. But it seems few netizens were not happy about what they saw in the picture.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico.” Take a look at the picture below:

Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8b0M7ymMiX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

Soon after she shared the picture on social media, eagle-eyed netizens began to troll her. One user wrote, “Nakli Jhansi Ki Rani (Fake Queen Of Jhansi)” another one wrote, “now we have to defend you from trolls”. However, it wasn’t long for the Thalaivi actress to notice the alleged troll.

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for giving it back with a fiery response, gave a befitting reply to the online trolls. She took to Twitter and wrote a message in Hindi to those ridiculing her over the Instagram picture. She wrote, “Seeing my bikini picture, some people are giving me the lecture of Dharma and Sanatan. What will happen to you if Goddess Bhairavi come at you with her hair loose, without clothes, drinking blood? You will be scared. And call yourself a devotee? Don’t pretend to be authority on religion…. Jai Shri Ram.” Take a look at the tweet below:

कुछ लोग मेरी बिकिनी पिक्चर देखकर मुझे धर्म और सनातन का लेक्चर दे रहे हैं, अगर कभी माँ भैरवी बाल खोल, वस्त्रहीन, ख़ून पीने वाली छवि लेकर सामने आ जाए तो तुम्हारा क्या होगा? तुम्हारी तो फट जाएगी और ख़ुद को भक्त कहते हो? धर्म पे चलो उसके ठेकेदार मत बनो…. जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AIyNrSiTTT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in Thalaivi, which is a biopic based on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The actress also gained 20 kgs for the role.

