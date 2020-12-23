A while ago Suhana Khan made her account public and now Amitabh Bachchan’s grand-daughter Navya Naveli and late Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor have made their Instagram accounts public.

Navya now has over 86k followers and Khushi has now 107k followers on the photo-sharing site and it’s increasing with every passing minute.

Navya Naveli and Khushi Kapoor are some of the most talked-about star kids in the entertainment industry here in India. Both ladies come from prestigious filmy families and the fans are going gaga over their pictures on Instagram.

Take a look at some of Navya Naveli’s Instagram pictures:

Take a look at some of Khushi’s Instagram pictures:

A while ago, Suhana Khan took to Instagram and shared a couple of screenshots. In one of them, a user wrote, “She is not beautiful at all. When did she become so fair? I mean her skin tone is really dark…” Another comment read, “Aaeee (vomiting) kaali chudail.” There were a couple of more showcased comments that mentioned how she looks like a man despite doing skin correction. But it was time to finally give it back but as they say, ‘kill them with kindness.” Suhana Khan shared a long note that read, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t.” Also, we can’t wait for Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram profile going public after Navya Naveli and Khushi Kapoor. For more updates, stick to Koimoi. Must Read: Mithun Chakraborty Resumed Work On The Kashmir Files The Very Next Day Of Collapsing On The Sets & He Truly Deserves A ‘Grand Salute’ For It Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube