Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday revealed the biggest torture he has faced while shooting.

Advertisement

Amitabh, who abstains from eating sweets, the biggest torture was to pose with a rasgulla and gulab jamun in hand for a commercial and pretend as if he is delighted after eating them!

Amitabh Bachchan took to his verified Twitter account to express his plight. He wrote in Hindi: “I have quit eating sweets and after that I have to pose with a rasgulla and gulab jamun in my hand during the shoot, and was asked to give an expression which reveals how tasty it feels after eating them! There can’t be a bigger torture than this.”

T 3757 – जब मीठा खाना छोड़ दिया तब shoot पे , हाथ में पकड़ा दिया rasgulla और gulab jamun और कहा ऐसा expression देना , की अभी अभी खा के बहुत स्वादिष्ट लगा है !!

इससे बड़ा torture life में नहीं हो सकता …. 😟😟😟😟😟 pic.twitter.com/p2lBn1MdBv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 18, 2020 Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a couple of photographs from the shoot where he can be seen happily posing with a rasgulla and gulab jamun while smiling at the camera!

Fans expressed their views in the comments section of his tweet.

“Yes Sir I fully agree it is very hard to resist the temptation of having these delicacies,” commented a fan of Amitabh Bachchan.

“Really torture to hold a rasgulla & not have it. Now in Kolkata we get different varieties of Rosogulla, in winter we get these varieties with the advent of khejur Gur. Now a days there are even fusion Rosogullas eg chocolate. But the older, the conventional ones the best,” shared a fan of Amitabh from Kolkata.

“Awwww….you are Bengali jamaibabu for us all Amitji …you have to eat Rasgulla once in a while …Bengali trademark sweet. Loveee your tweet Sirjeee,” expressed another fan.

Must Read: Diljit Dosanjh Mocks Kangana Ranaut’s Voice In His Latest Audio Clip? Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube