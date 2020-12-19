Diljit Dosanjh is at his candid best on social media recently. It all started when the talented singer and actor supported the ongoing protests against the latest Farmers bill. Soon he started getting resistance from a section of netizens and celebs like Kangana Ranaut also criticised him. It got intense pretty soon and both indulged in a war of words.

While the fight of Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh is unfortunate yet hilarious, it keeps on getting intense with the time. In the past few days, we have often seen both of them have hit the headlines for their tweets on each other. And it seems Diljit has again mocked Kangana.

In a recent audio recording Diljit Dosanjh shared on Twitter, he seems to be mimicking Kangana Ranaut’s voice. He even takes a dig at her voice by saying that it’s “bhaidi” which is the Punjabi word of ugly. In the context of voice, we can call it unbearable or irritating.

Though Diljit Dosanjh hasn’t taken her name, fans believe that it’s only Kangana about whom he is talking. In the audio which is Punjabi, he is saying that there are 2-3 girls who can’t digest food without mentioning his name. Explaining further he says that just like a doctor gives tablets so that patients can digest their food, his name works as that medicine for them. Diljit then goes on to add how the voice of one girl is so bad and then he mimics her. He concludes by telling his fans that they shouldn’t be given any attention and they will stop after they are done barking. Have a look:

Ek Funny Gal Share Karni c 😂 Mitran Da Naam BLOOD PRESSURE Di Goli Varga Ek Vaari Lagg Jave.. Fer kithey hatda.. Tera ni Kasoor… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5fMyn2oGoB — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 19, 2020

While the fans believe Diljit Dosanjh is talking about Kangana Ranaut’s voice, another girl believes the actress could be Payal Rohtagi. Payal has also heavily criticised Diljit ever since he supported the protests. Her Twitter also got suspended. Take a look at some of the fan tweets below:

What are your thoughts on this? Who do you think Diljit Dosanjh is talking about?

