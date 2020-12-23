Salman Khan has always been a controversy’s favourite child. He is amongst those actors of Bollywood who has got a bag full of infamous incidents. Fortunately or unfortunately, for an actor of stature like him, Salman is a bit too much blunt and straightforward with his words. In today’s piece, we’ll be visiting one interesting anecdote from one of his old interviews where he spoke on Aamir Khan.

As the entire industry and fans know, Salman and Aamir are really good friends. It’s not during 1994’s Andaz Apna Apna but the duo shares a good equation much before that. Mr. Perfectionist knows very well about Bhaijaan’s spontaneous reactions (sometimes a bit controversial) and the latter is well aware of Aamir’s close guardedness.

Today, we walk down the memory lane of 1992’s interview. Thanks to I.T. Media Broadcasting archives, we got our hands on a gem of Salman Khan. The actor was interviewed ahead of one of the Biggest Bollywood concerts in Vancouver. For the concert, he was joined by Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and other celebrities. Just like what we usually see in Salman’s usual interviews, we got to witness his candid and light-hearted side.

The interviewer asks Salman Khan if the rumours about Aamir Khan’s affairs are true. Salman reacts with a hilarious answer as he says, “Woh Aamir ke baare mein nahi, woh mere baare mein affairs hain” (those rumours aren’t about Aamir but about me). “Aamir has really a clean image, I don’t know how he manages it,” he adds. “Why do you think, he has got a clean image and you don’t have it?” asks the interviewer. Salman with his answer, really makes us laugh out loud. He says, “Because he’s married first of all and he keeps saying this all the time that ‘I love my wife’, ‘I am crazy about my wife’.”

Now, that’s Salman full-on in his element and we think that Aamir won’t have minded it back then upon hearing those words!

