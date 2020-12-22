Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated upcoming films of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. This is the ninth time that the hit duo is collaborating with each other and the film will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

After wrapping up his role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, Salman will reportedly start shooting for Tiger 3.

According to ET, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will start shooting for Tiger in the third week of March 2021. The first schedule of the film will be shot in Mumbai, followed by the second schedule that will be shot in the Middle East.

Also, the film is going to be really grand in terms of production and a huge budget has been allotted to the film already. The source close to the publication revealed, “It is not pucca that ‘Tiger 3’ will remain the film‘s title, but in all probability, it will not be changed. On date, it’s a working title.”

Reportedly, the makers are also looking for a fresh face to introduce as a villain and we can’t wait to see who it is.

Meanwhile, It is being said that Aditya Chopra aims to bring a new director with every instalment to bring a unique flavour. However, Chopra and Jaideep Sahni are working on the screenplay and story.

Also, a report by Mumbai Mirror stated that Salman Khan will be celebrating his 55th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse in the presence of close friends and family. There are going to be no large gatherings this year, just a small lowkey celebration because of the ongoing pandemic.

Salman has taken a little break from shooting from December 26th to Jan 3rd and will be spending quality time with family on his birthday and New Year’s.

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 shoot date? Tell us in the comments below.

