Actress Swara Bhasker, who has been in news latest for her statements on current matters, revealed she is grateful for the emergence of OTT platforms. The actress added that she cannot imagine how one would have survived the pandemic without the digital platforms.

Advertisement

The actress who has had back-to-back releases in the OTT space during 2021 feels the years has been creatively fulfilling. Read what she said here.

Advertisement

“This year has been a creatively exciting and fulfilling period workwise, having seen the back-to-back release of three series on streaming platforms. The overwhelming reception in this format has been wonderful,” Swara Bhasker said.

“It’s been a strangely blessed year where despite the pandemic I’ve seen such success and warmth from the audiences… I’m grateful for the emergence of OTT platforms — I cannot imagine how we would have survived the pandemic without the Internet and digital platforms,” she added.

Recently, Swara Bhasker opened up the generation gap between parents and children and the conflicts that follow. She said, “I think the generation gap between us and parents will always be there, and therefore the conflict. My parents are always supportive, and I would say the greatest gift our parents can give us is support. I derive so much confidence because I know that even when the world will go against me, I can come home to my parents. That is really the root that gives us the confidence to fly high.”

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was seen in three web series this year. She portraying a sensuous teacher in Rasbhari, a police officer in Flesh and a runaway bride-turned stand-up comedian in Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Swara will soon be seen in LGBTQ+ drama, Sheer Qorma.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Varun Dhawan Refutes Engagement Rumours With Natasha Dalal: “2020 Khatam Ho Jaaye Bas”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube