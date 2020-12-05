We don’t think there would be anyone in the country who doesn’t know Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut’s cold war. Both the actresses keep on engaging in social media spats due to the difference of opinions. Recently, when Kangana is mustering all the headlines because of her remarks on a 90 years old Sikh woman who had joined the farmers’ protest, Swara is bound to give her opinion. Read the article to know what Swara has to say.

In a recent interview, Swara said that Kangana’s comments are atrocious. She feels that the Thalaivi actress’ tweets on History or current affairs are purely fiction.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Swara Bhasker said, “The comments are atrocious. I think Kangana has now become synonymous with spewing poisonous fiction, most of what she tweets, whether about history or current affairs are fiction cooked up and driven by a particular agenda.”

Speaking on Kangana Ranaut’s disrespectful attitude towards the elderly, Swara Bhasker said, “The thing that bothers me is her utter disrespect for the elderly. Her comments on Jaya Bachchanji and other senior actresses was not just distasteful it was utterly disrespectful and badtameez. She has spread slander against Bilkis Bano and Shaheen Baugh Dadis and what she said about Mahinder Kaur ji was also not just inaccurate lies but to say about an elderly farmer that she is ‘available for 100 Rupees.’ It’s just sickening! Totally unacceptable.”

Swara Bhasker also praised Diljit Dosanjh for giving it back to Kangana. She said, “Kudos to Diljit for calling her out and not letting the issue slide. Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and I have called her out in the past and it’s good to see a star of Diljit’s stature take a stand for this cause.”

Swara Bhasker added, “If Kangana wants to fight let it be with her contemporaries, I’m happy to keep her engaged. But I request her to please spare our elderly the vile nonsense. Once again to her, I will say, Thakk Jaa Behen!”

