Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been the talk of the town for a while. Besides the fact that the Oscar-nominated director is phenomenal at what he does and the cast included actors like Robert Pattinson and John David Washington but the highlight for us is Dimple Kapadia. And guess who’s a proud son-in-law right now? Well, it’s none other than Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

Dimple was really excited to work with Nolan on Tenet and we all know about it. But what we didn’t know is that Akshay is on cloud nine ever since the Oscar-nominated director has sent a heartfelt note to the actress.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and shared the note with a beautiful caption that read, “Here’s my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release. Had I been in her place,I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in #Tenet,I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma”

Here’s my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release.Had I been in her place,I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in #Tenet,I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EgSehxio1I — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 5, 2020

This indeed is a proud moment for all Indians and not just Akshay.

Meanwhile, recently Akshay joined Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Aanand L. Rai’s film, and we cannot stop gushing at the picture he shared. South sensation Dhanush will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Sharing the happiness that Akshay Kumar feels as he returns to the sets after the long break due to Covid-19 pandemic, he wrote, “The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched: Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes. An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma. #SaraAliKhan @dhanushkraja @TSeries @cypplOfficial.” Check out the post below:

Akshay has an interesting lineup of films and we can’t wait to see him back on the silver screen.

Meanwhile, tell us if you liked Akshay Kumar’s sweet note for mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia in the comments below.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Comments On Aditya Narayan’s “I’ll Find You & I’ll Marry You” Picture With Wife Shweta Aggarwal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube