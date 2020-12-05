Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal’s beautiful wedding picture in which the singer is seen planting a kiss on his wife’s face has been surfacing on the Internet since Thursday. Neha Kakkar has made headlines recently by commenting on the picture. Read the article to know more.

Aditya Narayan had shared the picture on his social media account on Thursday. In the caption, the singer gave a twist to the famous Liam Neeson dialogue from film Taken. He wrote, “I will find you.. And I will marry you. #Taken.” Many people commented on the post and congratulated the couple but it’s Neha Kakkar’s comment that has mustered all the eyeballs.

Neha Kakkar wrote, “Soo beautiful…Congratulations!” For the unversed, it was reported earlier this year that Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are expected to tie the knot. However, it turned out that it just a promotional gimmick for their show Indian Idol and a new song by her brother, Tony Kakkar. Have a look at Aditya’s post here.

Speaking about Neha Kakkar, the singer has recently tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi in a private ceremony in a gurudwara. Both Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar are happy in their respective lives.

In a recent conversation with Spotboye, Aditya spoke about his marriage. The singer said, “It’s an entirely new chapter in my life. I am looking forward to my life with Shweta. We’ve known each for 12 years and we’ve been dating for 10 years. In a way we complete the puzzle of life by being the missing jigsaw pieces… that’s what people say. A lot of emotions churning within me. We know each other as boyfriend-girlfriend, but people say things change after marriage. So let’s see.”

We wish Aditya Narayan- Shweta Agarwal and Neha Kakkar- Rohanpreet Singh a happy married life. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

