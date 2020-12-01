Singer Neha Kakkar on Tuesday celebrated the birthday of her husband Rohanpreet Singh.

The just-married Neha shared a photo with Rohanpreet on her verified Instagram account. The couple can be seen holding “The Kapil Sharma Show” coffee mugs in the photograph. Neha informed in her post that they are going to feature on the show very soon.

Wishing hubby Rohanpreet, Neha Kakkar wrote: “Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! Happy Birthday to the one bcz of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh You are worth every happiness in the world!!! Every Every Happiness!!!! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar.”

“#NehuPreet on #TheKapilSharmaShow Soon And NehuPreet’s Styling again done by Meee Yours Truly #NehaKakkar,” Neha Kakkar added.

Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in October, following which she added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account. The couple also released a song titled “Nehu da vyah” to celebrate their wedding.

Meanwhile, recently Neha Kakkar shared photographs from her first Karwa Chauth after she married singer Rohanpreet Singh. Neha posted the pictures on her verified Instagram account.

“My first Karwa Chauth with hubby Rohanpreet Singh,” Neha captioned the photos using the hashtag #NehuPreet. In the photos, Neha sports a red salwar suit with a pair of golden jhumkas. The newly-wed singer completes the look by letting her hair loose and with a bindi and minimal makeup.

Neha opted for a simple yet elegant style statement while Rohanpreet chose a white Kurta pajama for the occasion.

