The Farmers Bill 2020 protest is currently the biggest topic in the country. People from across the country are expressing their views on the same. A while ago, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Dadi of Shaheen Bagh aka Bilkis in regards to the bill and now, Prince Narula is slamming the actress for making fun of it.

Advertisement

Kangana doesn’t shy away from expressing her views on social and political news and hence tweeted on Farmer’s protests.

Advertisement

Slamming Kangana Ranaut in a long post on his Instagram handle, Prince Narula wrote, “Wa ji wa @kanganaranau bht logo ne apka sath diya tha ye soch k ke akele ladki lad rahe hai 80 per yahe log the apke sath or aj apne humare buzurgo ko 100 rs ka character artist bol rahe ho .jab apke ghar ke ek divar tuti kitna dukh laga tha haina or sab ne apka sath diya tha aj jab kisan or majdoor apke haq k liye lad rahe hai toh apko pach nahe raha wa re duniya waaa bht matlabi hai #westandwithfarmers #humbhekisanhai”

Reacting to Prince’s post, singer Sukh-E replied, “Ehnu lagda eh kuch v bol skdi aa..”

Netizens came in support of Prince Narula and one user commented, “Love u bai this is called real punjabi 🔥🔥🔥it’s too gud ki tuc is topic te bole bkian nu tan sap soongh gya ae”.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

“Sahi kaha sir apne bujurgo ki ijjat ye dharam dekhke karege to Kya khaak ye Indian hai 😑 we support kishaan”

“I think kanganaranauat has been hired in 100 rs for making this tweet”

“Yai orat hai Hi Pagel Ham To Bhut Nafrat Karte Hai En Mdm Sai…Pagel Kangana 😠💔”

“Kangana Ranawat bollywood me flop hokar aagyi ab yahi rasta mila 😂 Chutiya Kangana”

Earlier today, Himanshi Khurana came in support of the Farmers protest and slammed Kangana Ranaut. Sharing it on her story, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Oh she’s spokesperson now…..baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi….. taki kal ko ye log kuch kre pehle se hi logo me reason faila dia ko kyun Riot honge….” Not just that, Himanshi also tagged Kangana in her story and called her ‘Shameless’.

What are your views on Prince Narula’s Instagram post? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena In The Presence Of Uddhav Thackeray, See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube