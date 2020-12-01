Urmila Matondkar has been the talk of the town for a few days. The actress turned politician recently made headlines when the news came in the media that she will be beginning her second innings in politics by joining Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena. She had joined the Congress party in 2019. But the actress refuted all such rumours and said that she isn’t joining Shiv Sena. But, now we hear something totally opposite to what she said.

Urmila, on Tuesday, joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Continue reading further to know more.

“She (Urmila Matondkar) may join Shiv Sena tomorrow. She is a Shivsainik. We are happy that she is joining the Shiv Sena. This will strengthen the party’s ‘mahila aghadi’,” Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had earlier said on Monday. And, today ANI tweeted pictures of the actress joining Shiv Sena. Check out the tweet below:

Mumbai: Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena, in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/wMnZJatzHr — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

For the unversed, Urmila Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha polls on Congress ticket from Mumbai North constituency. Matondkar had last year resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. She had cited inaction on the part of key functionaries of Mumbai Congress as the reason for her resignation.

According to party insiders, the Sena has already proposed Urmila Matondkar’s name for one of the 12 Governor-nominated seats in the state legislative council. Senior Shiv Sena leaders said that the leadership was impressed with the manner in which Matondkar took on actor Kangana Ranaut when the latter and the party were locked in a war of words after Ranaut equated Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Urmila will be an additional resource for the Sena to put out its messages on a national level. Party insiders said that Matondkar is a well-known face nationally, has a good social connect within Maharashtra and will become an additional voice for the party on issues.

What do you think of Urmila Matondkar joining Shiv Sena?

