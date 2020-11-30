Actress Urmila Matondkar made headlines today morning when the news came in the media that she will be beginning her second innings in politics by joining Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena. She had joined the Congress party in 2019. But the actress has now refuted all such rumours and said that she isn’t joining Shiv Sena. Read the article to know more.

Urmila had also grabbed headlines after she criticised actress Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the nepotism issue.

Reacting to the Kangana Ranaut controversy, Matondkar had said to NDTV, “You cannot cross a certain line, speak ill of an industry that has made you everything. If some people are taking drugs or are drug addicts, you have no reason to compare it to mafia. When Kangana was not even born, Jaya ji was in the film industry. We’re talking about a lady here (Jaya Bachchan) who has herself been an icon. Which part of Indian culture tells you to lash out at people like this?”

In an interview with DNA, Urmila Matondkar clarified that she isn’t joining Shiv Sena. She simply said, “No, I am not.” While Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had told that she would be joining the party on Tuesday. He said, “She [Urmila Matondkar] is a Shiv Sainik only. She will join the party by tomorrow. Our mahila aghadi is getting stronger.”

Talking about Urmila Matondkar’s political career, the actress contested in the Lok Sabha elections for the Mumbai North Division on a Congress ticket back in 2019. Urmila lost the elections against BJP Candidate Gopal Shetty, and had also spoken about the defeat. Later in no time the news that Matondkar had quit the freshly joined party made headlines and spread like wildfire. She blamed petty-In-house politics. And also claimed that her gest to the betterment of the party did not find any support. Making its way is the update today.

