Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar created waves with her political debut and was in the buzz for her quick exit too. She had joined the Congress party in 2019. The actor is back in the news in 2020 as she is all set to begin her second innings in politics. If the grapevine is to be believed, Matondkar will be joining the Shiv Sena political party tomorrow. Present in her oath-taking will be party chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

The 46-year-old actor contested in the Lok Sabha elections for the Mumbai North Division on a Congress ticket back in 2019. Urmila lost the elections against BJP Candidate Gopal Shetty, and had also spoken about the defeat. Later in no time the news that Matondkar has quit the freshly joined party made headlines and spread like wildfire. She blamed petty-In-house politics. And also claimed that her gest to the betterment of the party did not find any support. Making its way is the update today.

Advertisement

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Urmila Matondkar is all set to enter the Maharashtra political party Shiv Sena tomorrow, December 1. She will be announcing the same in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray. As per details given by a party member, Urmila has been already nominated for 12 governor-nominated seats in the state legislative council.

The party member also went on to say that Urmila Matondkar will serve as an additional voice to the party for a stand-in various issues. Her social connect and popularity will also be useful to the party.

Meanwhile, recently Urmila Matondkar was in the news for her feud with Kangana Ranaut. After the Rangeela actor spoke against Kangana’s Mumbai PoK comparison, the latter called her a soft p*rn actor. Reacting to it, Matondkar to NDTV had said, “You cannot cross a certain line, speak ill of an industry that has made you everything. If some people are taking drugs or are drug addicts, you have no reason to compare it to mafia. When Kangana was not even born, Jaya ji was in the film industry. We’re talking about a lady here (Jaya Bachchan) who has herself been an icon. Which part of Indian culture tells you to lash out at people like this?”

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Speaks To Salman Khan About Husband Rohanpreet Singh: “Main Unki Deewani Ho Gayi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube