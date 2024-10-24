Aamir Khan and Ram Gopal Varma have had a cold relationship for 29 years. Yes, it’s true. While their collaboration in 1995 with Rangeela was a mammoth success, Ramu’s bad-mouthing rubbed Aamir the wrong way, and since then, Aamir has maintained his distance from Ram Gopal Varma.

The Sarkar director takes the blame for it. He accepted that Aamir Khan felt betrayed when the media noted his comments on Khan’s performance in Rangeela out of context. In an interview, the filmmaker spoke about a particular scene of Aamir Khan in Rangeela, which he believed was improved by a co-star’s reaction to Aamir’s line delivery.

He said that the interviewer didn’t understand his comment and ran a story with the headline’ The waiter was better than Aamir’ and quoted him. When the news reached Aamir, he felt betrayed.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Ramu said he tried explaining his side of the story to Khan. “The whole world has seen Rangeela; they’ve loved it. That guy is in half a scene. Me saying the waiter is better than you, in what way do you think will make any difference? It will come on me… But he felt completely betrayed, and that’s my fault,” Ram Gopal Varma said. Still, that couldn’t break the ice between the two, and Aamir never decided to work with the Sarkar director again.

Rangeela, released in 1995, starred Aamir Khan alongside Urmila Matondkar. It was a huge box office success, emerging as the fourth-highest-grosser of the year. The film was praised exceptionally for A.R. Rahman’s soundtrack and Matondkar’s performance.

At the 41st Filmfare Awards, Rangeela received 14 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor. The film won 7 awards, including Rahman for his outstanding compositions.

