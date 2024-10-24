Indian playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has lived a life without filters. Whether it is his take on the ban on Pakistani artists or rift with Shah Rukh Khan, he’s voiced his opinion out loud. But do you know? The Goriya Chura Na singer was once accused of inappropriate behavior with a flight attendant at a Kolkata pub. Scroll below for his unexpected reaction!

The controversy occurred in 2018 when a flight attendant took to her Facebook profile and detailed her terrible experience. She claimed the incident occurred in 1998 at Anticlock, a nightclub in Hotel Hindustan International, Kolkata. Abhijeet Bhattacharya allegedly got close to the woman as he wanted to dance with her. She claimed to have turned her back on him as she was uninterested. The air hostess hopped to another club with her gang, and the singer allegedly followed her.

She continued, “Oblivious to the fact that he followed me here, He twists my wrist, pulling me towards him and screaming in my ear, ‘bitch what do you think of yourself, wait till I teach you a lesson ‘ , almost kissing and nibbling me on my left ear … I pushed him and ran to the DJ console to get him to shut the music down.”

To everyone’s surprise, Abhijeet Bhattacharya responded most unexpectedly to the allegations. He told Indian Express, ” Most of the people who are coming out right now are dirty, ugly people. Koi mota hai koi patla hai. No one deserves (the attention). Just to grab some attention they are coming out. Most of the fat and ugly girls are blaming and I wasn’t born at that time.”

This wasn’t the first time Abhijeet was in the news over a controversy. Prior to that, he had reportedly been booked for abusing a woman during a telephonic conversation in Mumbai. In 2017, his Twitter account was also suspended over his sexist remarks about JNU student-activist Shehla Rashid.

