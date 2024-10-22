Deepika Padukone Recalls Her Unforgettable First Meeting with Shah Rukh Khan!

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone started her film career 2007 with Om Shanti Om, opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Farah Khan, the film was a big hit, and since then, the actress has never looked back.

Deepika once shared her first meeting with SRK in an interview with a magazine. Describing him as ‘India’s biggest superstar,’ the actress said she was almost in a daze when she first met him. “I remember sitting at the edge of the sofa, nervous and almost in a daze. I couldn’t even process what was happening.”

Further, the actress revealed that she never auditioned for the role in her debut film, Om Shanti Om. “They never auditioned me. Even today, I look at (director Farah Khan) and wonder, “What were you guys thinking?”

It’s been about 16 years since Deepika entered the film industry, and she has come a long way. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have collaborated on many films, such as Pathaan, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Jawan, and more. Fans love their on-screen chemistry. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming movie, Singham Returns. Rohit Shetty directs the film and stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ajay Devgn. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a baby girl on September 8.

